DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado State Rep. Kyle Mullica (D-Northglenn) received a COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday. Mullica is an ER nurse at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver.
He’s had direct contact with coronavirus patients. He says he’s excited for people to start getting vaccinated because it is the first step to getting life back to normal.
“Going through the things we have gone through, seeing the harm that has come to our community from this and to be able to actually see that light at the end of the tunnel is so exciting,” he said. “The vaccine is not only safe and effective, it is the cornerstone of our plan to beat this pandemic once and for all.”
Mullica worked at the Cook County Jail in Illinois during a COVID-19 peak in April and May.
The staff members who were inoculated on Wednesday likely won’t return to work for 24 to 48 hours.