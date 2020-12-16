AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora is one of 37 VA sites across the country to receive the initial doses of the vaccine. Aurora was selected because of tis ability to vaccinate a large number of people and store the vaccine at the required temperatures.
The vaccines will go to health care personnel and high-risk veterans.
“Our ultimate goal is to offer the vaccine to all Veterans and employees who choose to be vaccinated. It is the hope of so many, that this vaccine coupled with masking, physical distancing and frequent handwashing will help flatten the COVID-19 curve. We are hopeful to be a part of the solution,” said VA ECHCS Director Michael Kilmer.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it is focusing on getting healthcare workers vaccinated before other emergency responders and the general public.
