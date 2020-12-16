CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Aurora News, Coronavirus

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora is one of 37 VA sites across the country to receive the initial doses of the vaccine. Aurora was selected because of tis ability to vaccinate a large number of people and store the vaccine at the required temperatures.

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center warehouse material handlers Chico Martinez, left, and William Hager transport a box containing a shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to the hospital’s pharmacy on December 15, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado. The Eastern Colorado VA Health Care System was chosen as one of 37 VA centers around the country to receive the vaccine because of their ability to store the vaccine at extremely cold temperatures and vaccinate a large number of people. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

The vaccines will go to health care personnel and high-risk veterans.

“Our ultimate goal is to offer the vaccine to all Veterans and employees who choose to be vaccinated. It is the hope of so many, that this vaccine coupled with masking, physical distancing and frequent handwashing will help flatten the COVID-19 curve. We are hopeful to be a part of the solution,” said VA ECHCS Director Michael Kilmer.

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center ICU nurse Margaret Zito receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Salek Walker at the hospital on December 16, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado. The Eastern Colorado VA Health Care System was chosen as one of 37 VA centers around the country to receive a shipment of the vaccine because of their ability to store the vaccine at extremely cold temperatures and vaccinate a large number of people. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it is focusing on getting healthcare workers vaccinated before other emergency responders and the general public.

Danielle Chavira

