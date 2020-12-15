DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver and the Interfaith Alliance opened a second outdoor safe space for people experiencing homelessness. The second temporary use permit was approved to build a site at 16th and Pearl.
The site is located behind Denver’s Community Church and is operated by the Colorado Village Collaborative. Residents moved in Tuesday morning.
Thick ice fishing tents on platforms contain cots with heated pads and blankets to keep those inside warm.
The sanctioned camp will be supervised and have bathrooms, hand washing, medical services, outreach workers, case management workers, mental health workers, and workforce training.
This is the second location for a sanctioned homeless camp. The first one opened earlier this month and is located in the parking lot at the First Baptist Church in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.
The permits are temporary, meaning these safe outdoor spaces won’t be at the churches forever.