DENVER (CBS4) – In a year when hospital workers have never been more appreciated, the community at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children saluted a beloved pediatric surgeon on Tuesday.
They held a parade for Dr. Steven Leonard who is retiring later this month.
One family told CBS4 Leonard operated on their newborn daughter in 2017. James Green says Leonard was described to them as the kindest soul and nicest man.
“My wife always joked with him, ‘You can’t retire until you finish her surgeries,’ and he said ‘Okay.’ He looked at her and said, ‘I’m going to retire, but we’re good, we’re done,” he said.
Green described how it felt entrusting Leonard to operate on their daughter.
“It was like handing your daughter to grandpa and putting all your trust in him and the Lord,” he told CBS4. “His heart and compassion along with his expertise makes him one in a million himself.”
Leonard said he was shocked to see how many people showed up.
“I can’t believe it, all the families that have come through, all the patients, it makes you reflect and see you’ve made a difference,” said Leonard.