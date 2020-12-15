DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s historic Larimer Square is officially off the market. Asana Partners, based out of Charlotte, North Carolina, bought the property from long-time owner Jeff Hermanson.
Hermanson says he wanted a new owner who would honor the legacy of Larimer Square.
In November, the real estate company was named as a potential buyer. Asana Partners specializes in buying and running high-end retail across the country.
The firm says it plans to invest in the block by restoring and preserving the historic buildings, as well as improve properties to meet current expectations.
Asana Partners says it already owns four other properties along Tennyson Street in Denver. It also owns properties in Dallas, Atlanta and Boston.
The buildings line Larimer Street between 14th and 15th Streets. The area was established as Denver’s first historic district in 1971, but many of the buildings were built in the 1880s.
Hermanson purchased the block in 1993, and it later became a home for some of Coloradan’s favorite shops and restaurants.
“My goal was to find new ownership that understood the legacy of this block and would bring forth the capital needed to ensure its ongoing resiliency for a new generation, and I found that in Asana Partners,” said Hermanson.