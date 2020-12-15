Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A ranch in northern Larimer County is protected from development thanks to a partnership with the landowners. Mike and Candee Steputis own the “Little Ponderosa Ranch.”
The ranch is located near the Red Mountain Open Space not far from the Wyoming border. The owners teamed up with the county to make sure all 884 acres are conserved.
The agreement will allow the ranch to continue to serve as a key wildlife habitat for decades to come.