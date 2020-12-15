(CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday afternoon to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting education in Colorado. You can watch his complete news conference on CBSN Denver at 12:30 p.m.
Polis is expected to talk about current protocols and what’s best for students and teachers. He described the main topic of the news conference the “Roadmap to In-Person Learning” and it will include comments from several of the state’s top education specialists. The following speakers are set to join Polis in the meeting:
– Dr. Katy Anthes, Colorado Commissioner of Education
– Heath Harmon and Rebecca Holmes, co-chairs, Colorado’s Back-to-School Working Group
Late last month Polis met with a task force he set up with the goal of getting Colorado students back to the classroom in January.
WATCH CBSN Denver: Watch Polis/Education News Conference Live At 12:30 p.m. Tuesday