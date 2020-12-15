DENVER (CBS4) – With chants of “stop the sweeps,” supporters of Homeless Out Loud gathered outside U.S. District Court in Denver on Tuesday. A year ago, they didn’t expect to be back, but they were and held signs as they echoed what their lawyer is demanding from the court.

They claim a settlement agreement reached in September 2019 was being violated. The group wants a preliminary injunction against the city and state, saying the sweeps violate the agreement reached.

Andy McNulty, the Homeless Out Loud attorney speaking through a megaphone, told those gathered, “Today we are just asking the city respect humans and stop the sweeps. We’re asking that the judge recognize humanity.”

The clean up of the encampment in Lincoln Park outside the capitol in May was a key focus in the hearing. Witnesses said occupants weren’t given required notice, and their possessions including tents, bedding and bicycles were thrown away.

The city disputed that saying it offered assistance. Denver said those items are often taken into storage free of charge and the person who owns those items can collect them at a later date.

“We’ve had workers and park rangers out here the past couple days trying to connect them to services. They are out here today trying to do the same thing,” Bob McDonald, the head of Denver Public Health, told CBS4 at the time of the Lincoln Park mass clean up.

The city pointed out at that clean up and others, there was a clear health hazard with trash, human waste, needles and rodents.

Still, another clean up was scheduled for Tuesday morning at 4th Avenue and Kalamath Street, but postponed due to weather.

Steve Olsen, a man experiencing homelessness, testified he went looking for jobs one day and found all his possessions gone due to a city clean up.

Homelessness is a situation made all the more difficult with COVID-19 guidelines in place. McNulty told the rally before the hearing the city of Denver is requiring people to abide by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“Well you also know what the CDC also says. You can’t sweep homeless camps,” he said.

City Councilwoman Candi Cdebaca testified more could always be done.

An attorney for the city questioned whether she was aware of the various forms of help the city is providing including outreach and shelters.

The hearing continues Wednesday. It is not clear when a decision on the request for a temporary injunction against the sweeps will come.