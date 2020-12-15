DENVER (CBS4)– Members of the group “Homeless Outloud” gathered outside the Federal Building on Tuesday morning. They are trying to stop the ongoing homeless camp cleanups happening in Denver.
The group has filed an injunction claiming the State of Colorado is violating their Constitutional rights by moving people with no place else to go.
Before the hearing started, one of the plaintiffs, Nate, talked about finding unexpected support when he was given an envelope full of gift cards.
“There were other cards that were in there that were written by children that said, ‘I have faith in you that you have courage, that you guys are being strong. Thank you for doing that.’ So if kids that don’t even know who we are being homeless have faith in us, why can’t the city have faith in us?”
The injunction also asks the city to stop taking belongings from those camps. Denver said those items are often taken into storage free of charge and the person who owns those items can collect them at a later date.
The City of Denver carried out a homeless camp cleanup at 4th and Kalamath on Tuesday morning.