Broncos quarterback Drew Lock joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week, following his four touchdown performance in a win over the Panthers.

DENVER (CBS4) – “That was a fun game,” said Drew Lock after Denver’s win over Carolina. “We finally played to our full potential. The big thing for us and for me especially was just trying to take care of the ball, and that started with me not throwing any interceptions.”

Lock became just the fourth Broncos quarterback to finish a game with 4 TDs, zero interceptions and complete 75% of his passes. Only Peyton Manning, John Elway and Craig Morton had ever done that.

“I feel like we just played to our potential, we made the small plays, we stayed on the field. We were pretty efficient when we got down there in the red zone and we were clicking on all cylinders.”

One of Lock’s favorite targets on Sunday was rookie wide receiver KJ Hamler, who had two receptions for two touchdowns and 86 yards.

“He’s making my job easy. He’s getting really open. Utilizing him in the deep game is something that we tried to do in this game and we did a good job,” said Lock.

Up next, the Broncos will host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, which means Lock will face off against Josh Allen, a guy he is familiar with.

“Me and Josh Allen were actually Spikeball partners out in California,” revealed Lock with a smile.

While Lock was preparing for the NFL Draft, Allen would work out at the same complex.

“We started with a little Spikeball every day, so we already have a little friendship. It’ll be good to see him, I haven’t seen him in a while. I’ll for sure say hello, but once the game starts we’ll both be on our sides and wearing our colors.”