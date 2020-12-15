PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Pueblo County coroner said a new mobile morgue unit is now available to store dozens of bodies.
Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter said space in morgues in the city is “very tight.”
The Deployable Morgue Unit is capable of storing up to 40 bodies.
“The unit is staged and operating in support of the Healthcare and Deathcare providers in the County,” Cotter tweeted. “It will be used for the short-term storage of recently deceased persons awaiting final arrangements.”
The coroner would not say how many bodies were currently being stored in the mobile unit.
CBS4 asked the coroner’s office if the deployment of the mobile morgue unit was related to the COVID-19 pandemic but Cotter said he would not speculate.
However, last week, there were so many patients with coronavirus in Pueblo that the Pueblo Fire Department went under non-transport protocols.
In a tweet, the fire department explained the protocols: “Patients with mild symptoms will be advised to stay home with guidance on self-care. Hospitals may need to deny entry depending on how severe the symptoms are.”
Pueblo County is under Level Red- Severe Risk on the state’s COVID-19 dial.