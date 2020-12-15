DENVER (CBS4) – A quick moving storm brought 1 to 3 inches of snow to most areas around Denver and along the Front Range. The official snow total for the city was slightly less.
Most of Colorado saw the last of the accumulating snow early Tuesday morning. The rest of the day will include gradually clearing skies and cold temperatures. The exception is southeast Colorado where a Winter Weather Advisory continues until 5 p.m. for areas such as La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield.
Denver officially reported 0.7 inches of snow Tuesday morning while most areas saw at least an inch or two. Denver’s official total for the season is now up to 15.0 inches which is about an inch above normal through the middle of December.
The mountains did better with more than 6 inches of snow at some ski areas.
The next chance for snow in the metro area will wait until Friday. At this time it looks like only a few light snow showers with no accumulation expected at lower elevations. The mountains above 9,000 feet should get at least 2-4 inches from Thursday night through Friday.