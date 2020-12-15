DENVER (CBS4) – On Monday night, Denver City Council approved $4.1 million in financing to help provide housing and medical services for people experiencing homelessness in Five Points.
The nine-story Legacy Lofts project will be built at 21st and California, and will include 98 affordable units and a 75-bed recuperative care center. The property is currently a parking lot and is owned by the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless.
The studio and one-bedroom units will be restricted to those earning at or below 30% of the area median income, or less than $21,000 per year.
The recuperative care center will provide medical services to individuals experiencing homelessness and transitioning from local hospitals and clinics.
The nearly $35 million project is expected to break ground by the end of the year.
