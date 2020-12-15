DENVER (CBS4) – The State of Colorado has released a plan to get students back into classrooms safely and successfully. Gov. Jared Polis calls the guidelines a “Roadmap to In-Person Learning.” Many students in school districts along the Front Range have spent a large part of the school year so far learning remotely.

“This has been an incredibly challenging year, for students, for educators,” Polis said of the COVID-19 pandemic in a Tuesday afternoon news conference. “We know that what has been occurring this past semester simply hasn’t worked for too many kids.”

The report emphasizes that there is a relatively low risk of the spread of coronavirus in a school environment, as long as health precautions are being followed properly. Plus, there have been many lessons learned since the virus first appeared in the state.

“We have more tools, more testing, more tracing, more knowledge about this. And so we have the tools to be able to prioritize in person learning again,” Colorado Commissioner of Education Dr. Katy Anthes said about the Roadmap to In-Person Learning.

Polis and a working group made up of educators, parents and health officials developed the plan that double downs on health practices we’re already familiar with.

Polis said the report “uses data, science, transparency.”

“We have identified the very specific action steps that will allow schools to reopen safely while prioritizing the health of students and staff,” he said. “It includes prioritizing testing for schools, expanding contact tracing capacity for schools, continued mask wearing, regular symptom screening, effective cohorting, continued social distancing and effective ventilation … and continued hand washing.”

The State is also recommending that school sponsored activities, like athletics, music, art, science fairs and theater, only occur once the kids are back with minimum disruptions.

Getting students back to school is paramount, but Colorado teachers are in the second group to receive the vaccine. Polis says this was done strategically.



“Even with the priority that were giving educators and essential workers, their vaccine could be March. That’s the first shot, they get the second in May and that’s when the school year ends,” said Polis.

Polis says the state is also encouraging prioritization at testing sites for people associated with school communities.