DENVER (CBS4)– The coronavirus pandemic has magnified the need for more families to have reliable access to the internet with remote learning and many working from home. Comcast is partnering with Denver metro area community leaders to bring free Wi-Fi to some neighborhoods in need.
The free Wi-Fi “Lift Zones” will create a safe Wi-Fi connection spot for those students in remote learning situations.
“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, students without access to broadband and computers experienced a homework gap that posed barriers to educational opportunity. Now, students need access to simply participate in the remote learning environment,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser in a statement. “Access is just one piece of bridging the digital divide. Knowing what to do online, how to do it safely, and how to protect children and families from online fraud and abuse is of utmost importance, and I am proud to partner with Comcast on these efforts.”
On Tuesday, 20 Lift Zones were launched in the Denver metro area, including at Boys and Girls Clubs, some Denver Recreation Centers and community centers. Lift Zones sites are also being installed in communities throughout the Front Range in Fort Collins, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.
The Lift Zones will be active for the next three years.
“Giving students a safe place at City of Aurora recreation centers to access the WiFi they need is essential for ensuring Aurora’s kids continue to learn despite the pandemic,” said Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman in a statement. “We are grateful to Comcast for partnering with us on this valuable service to the community.”
LINK: Lift Zones Locations