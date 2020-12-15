Comments
UPDATE: The subject has been preliminarily identified. Positive ID and next of kin notification will be complete by the Coroner’s Office.
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — Breckenridge police are trying to identify a man found dead in the Blue River on Monday. The man was wearing snowboarding boots and pants. The cause of death has not yet been determined.
Investigators described the deceased man as white with dark skin, brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds. He has multiple tattoos.
He was found in the river near the satellite parking lot, at 1690 Airport Road, just north of downtown Breckenridge.
Anyone with any information about the identity of the man is asked to call 970-668-8600.
“…deceased man as white with dark skin….”
Truly something that would be found on The Babylon Bee.