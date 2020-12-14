DENVER (CBS4) – A Breckenridge couple and their child were escorted off a United Airlines flight from Denver to Newark, New Jersey last Friday. The child is 2 years old and did not want to wear a face mask.
The mother of the child, Eliz Fulop Orban, recorded the ordeal and shared it on her social media pages. She says they fly United often, adding they are premier silver members.
Orban says the family, including the young girl, flew four times previously since the coronavirus pandemic and did not have an issue.
Orban says her daughter will be 3 years old next April.
In the video, she and her husband are seen trying to get the child to wear the mask before the plane took off. An unknown amount of time passed when a United Airlines employee asked the family to get off the plane because the child was not wearing a mask.
The employee is heard telling the child’s father he asked them to comply once before. The father responded, telling the employee they were trying, but the child did not want to wear the mask.
Under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all persons 2 years and older are recommended to wear face masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The parents argued they were trying to comply, but were ultimately escorted off the plane.
Once off the plane, the same United Airlines employee told the family their luggage would continue to Newark, and they were banned from flying on the airline.
In a statement to CBS4, United says the family is not banned. The airline goes on to state,
The health and safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority, which is why we have a multi-layered set of policies, including mandating that everyone onboard two and older wears a mask. These procedures are not only backed by guidance from the CDC and our partners at the Cleveland Clinic, but they’re also consistent across every major airline.
We are investigating this specific incident and have made contact with the family. We also refunded their tickets and returned their car seat and bags.
The airlines are just covering their behinds. The government is the real culprit in this situation with these over the top mandates. If they did not enforce these rules they would not operate. Realize they are basically the only regulated business that have a special carve-out to the distancing rules. Shame on United for banning them for life, if that is the case. Yes, I too am fed up with these rules and I am an at risk person. We need to start living life as before with all the risk of living or dying.
If the parents had been using the mask with their child through the pandemic time, she would be used to wearing it and comply. In other situations, the parents must be allowing her to be mask free. I have two young grandchildren and I work in a school with a preschool. Children can and do get used to the mask when the adults require the to wear ones. Parents in this instance are not doing their job.
People like you are part of the problem. ALL OF THE so-called “SCIENCE” on this highly politicized illness show there is NO reason whatsoever to require masks of children. The number of illnesses in kids below a certain age and proven transmission of the virus is virtually ZERO. Teachers and their corrupt unions are among the worse purveyors of this hysteria and we KNOW it is having a hugely negative impact on our kid’s mental health.
I’m a former R.N. and fairly well-read on the Kung Flu, aka Covid-19. You people who are passing on your ignorance through misinforming others that children are anything other than POOR transmitters of the virus apparently are watching too much CNN or MSLSD fake news. The viral load found in children is virtually ZILCH, ZERO, NADA! Terrorizing young children by making them believe that some invisible bogey monster is in the air ready to cause them harm if they don’t wear a mask is not only cowardly and cruel but stupid, intellectually lazy, and bordering on child abuse. You “good German” rules-followers should be ashamed of yourselves.
Ridiculous that the parents kept saying that the child should not have to comply. The parents, not the child, have to comply. It’s their responsibility as parents to ensure that their child follows the rules. It’s not up to the child. Entitled people like this set a bad example. When I was that age and had I refused to wear a mask, I would have been punished. Parents need to be assertive with their children. The airline had every right to enforce their policy.
Thanks Alica well said. I was called brainless when I expressed the same feelings on Instagram. If you watch the full video they state they have been flying all summer. Sorry but WHY? Was this essential travel or vacation travel. We should be staying at home not exposing ourselves and others to the virus then going to exhausted healthcare workers crying for help.
I read that they have been flying regularly – WHY? Was this required travel? The airline has rules, you either follow them or you make other plans. From what I saw, the child wasn’t wearing her seat belt either, she probably refused the seat belt as well. Stay the heck HOME.
I wonder if Polis called the baby a selfish b*st*rd and told it to wear its d*mn mask.
I get the policy and all, but anyone who has had a two year old child knows that sometimes they just can’t be reasoned with. The airline employee should have been a little more considerate. I traveled internationally a couple months ago (on United) with my 3 year old son and while he was in a good mood most of the time – the mast just wouldn’t stay on his face. The staff didn’t really give us an issue except to check when doing the final checkup before takeoff – they just said ‘make sure it’s on’. My daughter was 1.5 and she didn’t need or could really were a mask so I don’t understand how there’s some magical change at 2 that makes it so rigidly enforced at that age.
My best guess (giving the flight attendants the benefit of the doubt) was that some other passenger complained – probably because THEY don’t like wearing a mask.
I’ve never read so much hatred for a child and mother. You people should be ashamed, but then again you did elect a pedophile as President. Yuck!
I wonder what kind of indoctrinations future children will have to endure.
news flash, having a child does not allow you to not follow the rules. If our child is unable to wear a mask then guess what you do not get to fly on a plane with your child.
Stop acting like this is some outrage. You are the parent. You need to teach your kid to follow the rules.
Hope they get added to the no fly list. Teach them a lesson for a few years.
Stupid girl. F**k off. Leave the girl home alone.
All parents have to follow this airline rule. Why should this family get special treatment? Why were they recording when they were attempting (lamely) to put the mask on the child? They knew the rules. The mother lied about their luggage and being kicked off flights forever. Her crying was over the top. So tired of entitled people like them.
Personally, I think we all should wear a mask until this virus is under control. Even though young children rarely get it, who knows if she did and might transmit it. The mother was not entirely truthful apparently their luggage was not left behind and they were not banned from flying on United. Also, they were headed to the East Coast not only to see some friends but specifically to take their daughter to see the tree at Rockefeller Center. What child at two will remember what they had for lunch the day before let alone seeing the Rockefeller Center tree?
Has nothing to do with politics. They knew she had to wear a mask. Didn’t look like they were trying that much to get her to wear it. You wouldn’t be videotaping you would get the mask on. Then you can’t understand why you get kicked off a flight. And you’re gonna cry and post a video. None of us like this masked up situation. She’s a kid, you are the parent. Situation could have been avoided. If you were riding a rollercoaster and they said your daughter has to wear the seat belt, you know you’d get the seatbelt on her or you’d have to get off the ride. Plain and simple.
Asinine. Simply asinine to demand a 2 y.o. wear a mask when it is a KNOWN FACT that children are seldom infected with Covid and DO NOT transmit it. But this is where we are as a country when LEFTISTS and GLOBALISTS have taken control of so many institutions in our once “free” country. These Breckenridge parents are probably Leftists and this is what their ideology has wrought.
Children CAN transmit Covid 19. Even 2 year olds.
Wrong Chip. She CAN transmit the COVID-19 virus to others though she may not be harmed by the virus.
But how does one get a 2-year-old to keep a mask on?
Musthe family have travelled by air and not in a private vehicle?
Chip the child can transmit the illness. It can transmit something with a 99.97% survival rate and thus panic and unhinged chaos should ensue. The people posting on this thread are the same ones that would smother a child to death and leave it in the trashcan so they could make their flight.
Yeah, how dare we listen to people who do things like use facts and reason logically? Rightist guts are smarter than leftist brains any day. Not sure how anyone can explain that, but doggone it, rightists believe it anyway. And that’s why we’re over 300,000 deaths here in the good old conservative USA. Because my freedom to spread the virus trumps your freedom to avoid it.
Rightist, leftist, uppist, downist, blah blah. Do you people ever stand back and evaluate what makes you cower in fear? I mean really it’s like you guys/gals have tossed all basic mathematics and replaced it with whatever corporate media feeds you. It is truly embarrassing watching you devolve into scared child over something with such a high survival rate. Kinda like watching real world Idiocracy. Your fear is your problem not mine, mathematics here is on my side not yours. Keep Calm and Cower On.