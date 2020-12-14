FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)- White lights and bows have become a symbol of support for healthcare workers during the holidays. It’s part of a campaign started by Centura Health called Operation White Lights.

Through December and January, all 17 Centura Health hospitals will display white bows outside its campuses. The color white, chosen because it symbolizes unity and hope, shows appreciation for not only providers and nurses, but those crucial in the care of COVID-19 patients, including environmental services staff, respiratory therapists, paramedics and many others.

“Our caregivers continue to respond to the health and wellbeing needs with courage and compassion, fulfilling our Mission of providing whole person care,” Patrick Gaughan, SVP and Chief Values Integration Officer, Centura Health. “As caregivers come and leave their shifts, seeing a flurry of white will remind them that the community has their back, and we are thankful for their dedication to provide hope and healing.”

For healthcare workers things are still busy, and despite vaccines arriving in Colorado, they remind people there is still a long way to go.

“We still see just as many patients that don’t need intubation. We still keep a lot of patients that need care,” said Danielle Hughes, Director of Nursing Services at Saint Anthony Summit.

Hughes says practices put in place for the pandemic, like having to put on personal protective equipment before treating a patient, have been tough and will likely be in place for some time.

“It’s still scary to take care of patients who you think don’t have it, and they you find out they do, so I think we’re all wondering, ‘Is this what life is going to be like in healthcare for the foreseeable future?’”

As a parent in the healthcare industry, Hughes has had to make sacrifices.

“We’ve moved to all online [learning] so my husband has kind of taken on the brunt of it, kind of had to leave his job because you know as a healthcare professional, you know we have to work. We can’t just stay home and switch to online learning so a lot of my co-workers, a lot of nurses have had spouses have to kind of take over the role of the online teaching,” she said.

It’s had a significant impact on her daughter, who, at 7 years old, has a very informed opinion of what it means to be a healthcare worker.

“They’re our number one heroes, and I hope that they stay safe,” Makayla Hughes told CBS4.

Makayla even made a video for social media to let people know how she felt, and how others can help.

She begins her video with an empathetic hello and continues, “COVID-19 is frustrating for everyone. Even me. We don’t really get to see our family that much. It’s not really fun because we don’t get to see our friends that much too… and it’s really scary and you don’t get to do fun things, but we’re hoping that it’ll get better. We’re hoping that we’ll have a cure.”

She goes on to tell people they need to keep following the rules.

“So be strong, hope for the best out of all of it. Stay strong and stay safe. Wear masks, wash your hands… “

The 7 year old said she misses her mom a lot, but she understands what she does is important.

“She’s saving people’s lives and helping them stay safe and get better, but it’s scary too,” said Makayla. “I get worried if people are going to get sick, she’s going to get sick, and I’m worried about the healthcare workers all around the world.”

Gestures of support, like those shown through Operation White Lights, remind healthcare workers, people are thinking of them as they go about their daily lives and make decisions that could impact them.

“And know that everybody’s kind of got your back during this,” said Hughes.

As the busy winter season picks up in the high country, so the stress at work for Hughes. Operation White Lights couldn’t have come at a better time.

“If you keep following what we’re asked to do just for a little bit longer, it’s going to make our jobs easier to take care of you safely,” she said.