DENVER (CBS4) — With many families looking for ways to connect with family and friends, a toy company decided to bring the fun to their neighborhoods. LEGO kicked off its Holiday Tour by traveling the country in the “LEGO truck” and made a stop in Denver to give out toys to families.

“LEGO is giving one million toys to children in need around the world this holiday season,” said Chris Berry, the Senior Producer for Abel McCallister and Abel, an experiential marketing agency running the nationwide campaign for LEGO.

This is all in part of LEGO’s Build to Give Campaign, giving out free LEGO mini-builds in an effort to spread joy during the holidays. The toys are given out as kids walk up to the truck and speak into a mic for one of nine LEGO packs they want. Their wish is granted — but there is a catch.

“When they come and get their mini-build, they get two — one to keep and one to share. And with it being the holiday season sharing is very important,” Berry said.

The emphasis on sharing is the core of LEGO’s Build to Give Campaign. Encouraging kids to turn these bricks to sharable gifts.

“I think it’s amazing,” said Emily Menkis, who arrived with her two kids. “My kids love their LEGOs and the fact that they are going to be able to share them with their friends this afternoon, is going to be wonderful.”

When Emily’s son, Ethan, was asked how excited he was to get the UFO mini build set he simply said, “On a one to ten scale, I would say ten.”

“Everybody’s been really excited about it because there haven’t been a lot of things like this going on. But LEGO felt so strongly about being able to bring to communities and find people a little joy in the holiday season,” Berry said.