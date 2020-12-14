Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Many religious celebrations this season will feel new this year. The Hanukkah Drive-In event at the Jewish Community Center Denver held Sunday evening may be a window into how other holiday will be held safely.
“The central message of Hanukkah is the message of light, that light always overpowers darkness,” Rabbi Mendy Sirota, WCRJ said.
Rabbi Sirota told CBS4, it’s fair to call COVID-19 part of the darkness, taking away what many have done for so long to take part in Hanukkah.
“How could we make sure that feeling of community and the atmosphere of Hanukkah felt with community could still be cherished and felt this year?” he asked.
In years past, members of the Jewish community were invited to Chanukah on Ice, an event at the Big Bear Ice Area where there was music, entertainment, and a Menorah lighting ceremony on the first night of the Jewish Festival of Lights.
However, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, the first night was planned to be virtual, then a few weeks ago came the idea of Hanukkah drive-in where families could social distance safely in their cars, but still see others.
“It’s a lively feeling, and unity,” Albert, a participant, said.
It’s not what some are used to, but it was meaningful.
“Definitely supporting the Jewish community and like the song says, being a proud Jew,” Deanna, another attendee, said.
So even in a year marred by so much turmoil, this celebration was able to help light a way forward.
“Always increase in goodness and kindness, and never to be decreasing,” Rabbi Sirota added.
