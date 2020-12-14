DENVER (CBS4) — Julio Flores has been waiting for this day all year. Giving Day Denver provides families with everything they need to enjoy the holidays — and it’s all thanks to the workers at the Boys and Girls Clubs and PSI Graduates.

“You know it’s the happiest time of the year,” said Flores, the Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

This year, 61 families will be handed bags filled with all the holiday essentials.

“Gifts, gifts cards… many, many toys and of course a lot of them do ask for clothing for their little ones,” Flores said.

The idea for Giving Day started 12 years ago when a group from Personal Success Institute developed the community outreach project.

“It was a small group of 15 people who decided as a community project that we would find a way to give kids really what they want from Santa,” said Mary McNelis, Outreach Coordinator for Personal Success Institute.

“We ask the parents to fill out a wish list, so the children actually get what they want, rather what we think they want.”

Each person is given a $40 limit for their Christmas gifts. The gifts aren’t only for the kids but adults as well. Once the list is filled out, PSI and the Boys and Girls Club shops for the items, wraps them, and places them in bags where they are picked up on Giving Day.

The service is offered to anyone in the community for free.

“Anyone could walk through the front doors and say that they need help and we would be there to help them,” Flores said.

One of the individuals who took Flores and PSI up on their offer was Renee Johnson.

“Boys and Girls Club takes care of me and my daughter, my grandkids, because they know I’m on disability and it’s a hard time for me right now,” Johnson said. “If it weren’t for him, Christmas wouldn’t been possible.”

“She actually has a really bad heart and she told me that she almost died. I was very, very happy to hear her voice over the phone and to know that she was still here with us,” Flores said.

PSI will be handing our more gifts to Godsman, Johnson and Force Elementary schools for the Boys and Girls Clubs After Care programs on Wednesday.

“We have the opportunity to give so much more and to really make this a special Christmas for everyone. It’s one of the joys of 2020,” McNelis said.

To make a donation or volunteer with Giving Day Denver, click here.