DENVER (CBS4) — Jenna Ellis, Senior Legal Adviser to the Trump Campaign and Counsel to President Donald J. Trump, will be testifying about election integrity at the the Colorado State Capitol on Tuesday.
Rep. Dave Williams House (D-15) confirmed Ellis will testify before the Colorado Legislative Audit Committee.
Rep. Williams stated:
“Election integrity should be an issue that both political parties care about, and the Legislative Audit Committee’s bi-partisan membership should welcome any testimony from Ms. Ellis as they work to root out all election fraud, hold accountable any wrongdoing, and strengthen our election system moving forward.”
The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Ellis was in Lansing, Michigan, for a highly unusual 4 1/2-hour legislative hearing in which Rudy Giuliani pushed Republican lawmakers to ignore the certification of Joe Biden’s Michigan victory and appoint electors for Trump.
Giuliani did not wear a mask, nor did Ellis, who was sitting next to him. Giuliani and Ellis both tested positive for the coronavirus a few days later.
Might want to look at the forensic audit done on Dominion machines in Antrim County, MI.
Kinda makes you wonder if CO really is a blue state.