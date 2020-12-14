Comments
“From entering the experience through the church parking lot, a sense of peace and joy is generated through the encounter’s stillness and reality,”
FORT MORGAN, Colo. (CBS4) — A church in Fort Morgan is putting on a living nativity scene to help people enjoy a holiday tradition in a safe way during the pandemic.
The drive-through living nativity is done by the Elevating Life Church in Fort Morgan (aka, First Baptist Church of Fort Morgan) and even includes mules, sheep and camels.
Senior Pastor Drake Hunter said. “Slowly driving through the event gives chills as one begins to recognize familiar characters.”
It will be up again this Saturday from 6-8 p.m., and then again on Christmas Eve.