(CBS4) – With the arrival of Pfizer’s vaccine for COVID-19 in Colorado, many people are asking if they should get the immunization if they have already had coronavirus. CBSN Denver’s Makenzie O’Keefe posed that very question to CBS4 Medical Dr. Dave Hnida Monday morning, just hours after the vaccine arrived.
“I think there are three answers to that, it’s yes, yes and yes,” Dr. Dave said. “It is something where we do not know, even if you’ve had COVID, a mild case, asymptomic case, a very severe case, just what sort of antibody protection you have.”
“Even if you did have antibody protection, how long does that last?”
Dr. Dave said that makes getting vaccinated the safest way to go.
“We know that we can make sure you have a good immune response if you are exposed to the virus, you will have an excellent change of fighting off the disease.”
He pointed out there have been cases of people getting infected with coronavirus, people testing positive again even they’re not sick.
RELATED: Colorado’s First Dose Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Given To Frontline Health Care Worker
“We really have a lot of uncertainties in that line of thinking so the best advice is yes, you need to be vaccinated.”
And even with vaccinations, Dr. Dave emphasized the importance of social distancing, wearing masks and good hygiene.
“It will be a long time before we are able to protect our full population and achieve the so-called herd immunity, but once again, light at the end of a very long tunnel which is good to see for a change.”