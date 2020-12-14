DENVER (CBS4) – The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado continues to decrease. Hospitalizations in the state peaked in early December.
On Monday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 1,466 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals, a decrease of 47 from Sunday. Across the state, 1 in 4 hospitals or facilities anticipate a staff shortage within the next week.
The 7-day average positivity rate dropped below 10% on Monday. The World Health Organization recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least two weeks before local governments begin reopening.
CDPHE reported an increase of 74 deaths due to COVID-19. Newly-reported deaths do not all happen on the same day or even the same week, but can be counted among several weeks in the past. This is due to a delay in reporting by medical certifiers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CDPHE updates COVID-19 data daily at covid19.colorado.gov/data.
COVID-19 Data as of 4 p.m. Monday:
Testing:
- 45,706 tests conducted on Dec. 13 with 9.67% positivity rate (7-day moving average)
Hospital Data:
- 1,466 Patients currently hospitalized, 90% of facilities reporting (-47)
- 119 Patients under investigation for probable cases, not lab confirmed (+22)
- 171 Patients discharged/transferred in past 24 hours (+29)
- 25% Facilities anticipating staff shortages within next week (-3%)
- 1% Facilities anticipating PPE shortages within next week (+0%)
- 9% Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages within next week (+0%)
- 48% Critical care ventilators in use (-1%)
- 73% of ICU Beds in use (479 available)
Case Summary (since pandemic began):
- 288,193 cases (+2,911)
- 16,174 hospitalized (+48)
- 1,968,881 tested (+13,275)
- 3,809,889 test encounters (+36,588)
- 3,969 deaths among cases (+11)
- 3,086 deaths due to COVID-19 (+74)
- 2,631 outbreaks (+17)