DENVER (CBS4) – The union that represents thousands of King Soopers and City Market employees is calling attention to the dangers grocery store workers face during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday night, UFCW Local 7 brought a mobile billboard truck to several King Soopers locations in Denver.

The union also projected images on the stores requesting hazard pay. At the beginning of the pandemic, Kroger Co. implemented a Hero Pay bonus of $2 per hour for essential grocery workers. The bonus pay ended on May 17.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders joined union leaders to send a letter to Kroger Co. CEO Rodney McMullen, urging him to reinstate the bonus for the 42,000 grocery workers represented by UFCW across the nation. The letter also requests the following safety improvements:

Enforcing mask requirements

Reinstating and enforcing strict shopper limits to allow social distancing

Improved staffing on all shifts to enable all workers to take COVID-19 sanitation breaks to wash their hands and disinfect the store

“Hundreds of thousands of UFCW members work to keep YOUR stores clean, YOUR shelves stocked, and YOUR business running. Their work has enabled the large increases in sales and higher profits you’ve reaped since the pandemic began. Yet, they are working in fear, they are working in danger, and they are working without adequate support and respect from their employer, Kroger,” the letter states. “They are risking their health and that of their families to keep America’s food supply chain running and the country fed. It is time that YOU take care of Kroger’s frontline Essential Workers like they are taking care of your customers.”

Officials with UFCW Local 7 report 491 positive COVID-19 cases among members, a 692% increase, and three deaths.

King Soopers released the following statement to CBS4: