ADAMS COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) — A 26-year-old man whom police found jumping on the roof of a parked car in Commerce City six days ago was formally charged Monday in an Adams County courtroom with 1st Degree Murder.
Commerce City Police Department officers, responding to a disturbance call at 3:37 a.m. last Tuesday, took Jorge Francisco Hernandez-Escarena into custody outside a home at 5521 West 65th Avenue.
Inside the home, officers discovered the body of 78-year-old Benigno Hernandez-Moreno, Hernandez-Escarena’s father. The older man had suffered severe head trauma, according to a press release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
In announcing Hernandez-Escarena’s arrest, Commerce City PD described the suspect as making vague references to arriving officers about what they might find inside the home.
A search of online public records indicates a permanent restraining order was filed in November of 2019 against Hernandez-Escarena by his 22-year-old wife and two other people. His wife filed for divorce in February.
A preliminary hearing in his father’s murder case is scheduled for January 29th.