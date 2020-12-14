GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A husband and wife who were both firefighters will be laid to rest later this week. Cody and Shelby Allen both died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning last Friday.
The couple will be remembered on Dec. 18 at the Flatirons Community Church West Campus in Golden.
The community is invited to watch the livestream at a drive-in service at the Gilpin County Fairgrounds at 230 Norton Drive in Black Hawk. Anyone who attends the service will need to wear a face mask.
The live stream can also be found on the Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
A procession will be led from the Aspen Mortuary in Arvada at 10 a.m. to the church in Golden.
The funeral begins at 11 a.m.
Cody, 29, was recently promoted to lieutenant with the Central City Fire Department after serving as a volunteer since 2009. Shelby, 27, was also a volunteer firefighter at the same department since 2016.
The couple married two years ago and grew up in the Gilpin County community.