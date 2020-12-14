Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Slang Worldwide, a cannabis consumer-packaged-goods company, is expanding and adding 43 new jobs in Boulder.
The new jobs will have an average annual wage of $75,000 and are expected to include lab technician, project management and other production-related positions.
Colorado competed with California and Oregon for the additional jobs and facility expansion.
“Colorado was already a core market for us, so with these incentives from the state it only made sense for us to double down on our commitment to the place that so many of us, including myself, call home,” said Chris Driessen, President and CEO of Slang Worldwide.
Slang currently employs 75 people in their U.S. headquarters in Denver.