Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos kicker Brandon McManus announced on Monday afternoon that he is going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but still plans to play on Saturday when the Broncos host the Bills.
I will be going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list because of a close contact outside the building. Still plan on playing Saturday
— Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) December 14, 2020
NFL rules stipulate that a player who is deemed as a “close contact” must quarantine for five days. If McManus produces negative tests all week then he will be cleared to play on Saturday despite not being able to practice.
The Broncos have kicker Taylor Russolino on the roster in case McManus can’t go.