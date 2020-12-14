CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
Filed Under:Brandon McManus, Coronavirus, Denver Broncos News

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos kicker Brandon McManus announced on Monday afternoon that he is going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but still plans to play on Saturday when the Broncos host the Bills.

NFL rules stipulate that a player who is deemed as a “close contact” must quarantine for five days. If McManus produces negative tests all week then he will be cleared to play on Saturday despite not being able to practice.

Brandon McManus #8 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a field goal against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Broncos have kicker Taylor Russolino on the roster in case McManus can’t go.

Michael Spencer

Comments

Leave a Reply