LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Seventy-four-year-old Christopher Avery was driving to the grocery store. Three other people were fleeing an alleged robbery at the same time.

Their cars collided. Their lives collided. Avery’s life ended.

Those facts are simple in their form but unbelievably heavy and complex in their outcome, according to Avery’s widow, Kathryn Severns Avery.

“It is easy to torture ourselves as we read and think about this event by pondering what would have happened if my husband and the three suspects had each made different choices,” Kathryn Avery wrote to CBS4 Thursday afternoon, six days after the fatal crash. “Every choice has a consequence, either positive or negative…Far too often our choices are mindless. Now is the time to change this and to become mindful of our choices and the effects they have on ourselves and others.”

What we know, according to a timeline provided by a spokesperson from the Lakewood Police Department, is that LPD officers responded to a robbery in progress at the Ulta Beauty store located at 489 S. Wadsworth Boulevard just before 2 p.m. last Friday.

As officers arrived, a red Mitsubishi Galant with three people inside departed at a high rate of speed.

Little more than a mile later, their choices, their car and their lives intersected with Avery and his silver Honda near the intersection of W. 1st Avenue and South Harlan Street.

The as-yet unidentified occupants of the Galant were taken to the hospital.

Avery was pronounced at the scene.

Lakewood PD’s spokesman, John Romero, stated later that officers were not in pursuit of the Gallant at the time of the crash.

What we do not know is whether there was a pursuit at any point during LPD’s response. Nor do we know if the suspects were armed or actually obtained any money during the robbery. Nor whether they are still in the hospital or behind bars.

At some point, we will get those answers.

That leaves the most obvious and pressing question, and the one with no guaranteed answer. The question coming from a wife suddenly left without her husband.

Why?

“We all feel helpless in such a moment of tragedy, but what can we do?” Kathryn Avery wrote. “My grief, and the grief of those who knew and loved Chris, is overwhelming.”

Then she proceeded to answer her own question.

“Taking action gives us a sense of being in control. With so many others suffering from the economic devastation of the pandemic, losing jobs, and experiencing financial, food, and housing insecurity, as well as facing COVID and non-COVID related illnesses, we all can honor my husband’s memory by finding a way to reach out and help others who are hurting.

“Make a donation to a food pantry or non-profit of your choice in memory of Chris,” she continued. “Share your good fortune, talent, and skills with someone who needs them. Listen, really listen, to others with an open and caring attitude, seeking to understand rather than to be understood. Make a choice to take action to make a difference and think of Chris when you do. Turn a collective sense of helplessness into a powerful movement for good. Nothing makes you feel better faster than helping someone else.

“There’s so much wrong with the world right now. Let’s use this senseless tragedy to do something right.”

Kathryn Avery’s Full Statement to CBS4: