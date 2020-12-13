LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police arrested two men for allegedly shooting and killing a woman behind a Safeway on West Colfax Avenue on Dec. 8. Police say 59-year-old Charlotte Williams of Arvada died at the scene.
Police arrested Clenon Shernar Redd, 36, of the next day. He now faces charges of first degree murder and tampering with evidence.
Another suspect, 37-year-old Donald Robinson, was arrested Sunday morning near Sunset, Texas. He’s set to be extradited to Jefferson County on charges of first degree murder and aggravated robbery. Both suspects are from Aurora, police say.
Police did not release mugshots.
Investigators are looking for a third person of interest. They say a woman in her mid-30s was seen leaving the scene wearing a white jacket and black pants, and then later possibly wearing a black jacket and white pants. Further details about her were not released.
Details about what led up to the shooting were also not released.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Lakewood Police tip line at 303-763-6800.
