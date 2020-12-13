CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
Colorado Avalanche News, Pierre Lacroix

DENVER (CBS4) – Former Colorado Avalanche general manager and team president Pierre Lacroix has passed away at the age of 72.

Former president and general manager Pierre Lacroix of the Colorado Avalanche is introduced during a ceremony to honor the 20th Anniversary Team before a game against the Minnesota Wild at Pepsi Center on December 7, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

“Pierre was the architect of the Avalanche’s two Stanley Cup championships, which included the city of Denver’s first major sports championship in 1996. Pierre was instrumental in not only the team’s on-ice success, but also building the Avalanche brand into what it is today. His legacy reaches far beyond the NHL level and his impact can be felt throughout all of youth hockey in the Rocky Mountain region. Our thoughts are with the Lacroix family during this difficult time, his wife, Colombe, his sons Martin and Eric, and his three grandchildren,” the Avalanche released in a statement on Sunday morning.

Lacroix was with the Nordiques and Avalanche franchise from 1994-2006.

