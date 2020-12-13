LYONS, Colo. (CBS4) – Freedom was the rallying cry for some 20 or so people who came out to The Lyons Den on Sunday.

“We’re done with the lockdown,” said protestor Rebecca Roberts.

They want to save local businesses like The Lyons Den by rolling back the capacity limits and mask requirements implemented by the state.

“If you want to wear a mask fine, but we have to open our businesses,” said Roberts.

“It’s a total violation of our constitutional rights,” said Kendra Parasall.

They say they don’t believe the virus is as bad as the media and medical professionals say it is, and those restrictions they are protesting are far more harmful to the country.

“People are losing their jobs and the stress is so high. Kids can’t go to school. It’s insane what’s happening. Enough!”

Not all business owners in Lyons feel the same way. Some don’t like the demonstration.

“I vacillate between angry and sad,” said Chrystal Decoster.

She owns the Western Stars Gallery & Studio next door. She says business has been tough, but even with following the rules imposed by the state they have been able to be successful.

“We had the best August, September and October ever,” she said.

Decoster says being creative with how they do business has saved them. They look at their neighbors and think they could have done more to stay open despite the regulations.

“But instead they were just so busy pointing fingers and blaming and not following any rules whatsoever,” she said.

The protestors who came to Lyons think The Lyons Den should have never been forced to change their business model to begin with.

“We’ve got to go back to work, we’ve got to open up America. America is a free democratic country!” Roberts said.

Decoster says she is going to keep following mandates and no matter what happens next with her neighbors, she knows the community will help her and her business make it through these tough times.

“This is a great loving town, and they’ve showed it in spades for us,” Decoster said.

The rally was originally planned for Saturday, but the organizers changed it to Sunday. When they did that the Western Stars had to cancel a fundraiser they had set up for Lyons firefighters.

They are instead asking for donations online.