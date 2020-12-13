CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The death of Aurora’s Elijah McClain is among many being examined for a syndrome being cited by police and paramedics in some suspects’ in-custody deaths. A 2018 review of studies and articles found excited delirium was associated with more than 10% of deaths in police custody.

John Dickerson and 60 Minutes investigate the controversy on Sunday after CBS4 News at 5.

(credit: Aurora)

The American Psychiatric Association and the American Medical Association don’t recognize the condition. Dr. Paul Appelbaum oversees changes to a diagnostic manual used by psychiatry professionals.

“Excited Delirium is a perplexing term,” Appelbaum said. It doesn’t correspond to any discreet reality out there in the world.”

In a report by Appelbaum, he says the condition is based on bad science. Adams County District Attorney Dave Young was interviewed in the report.

Elijah McClain

Elijah McClain (credit: CBS)

He says McClain may have died from several possible causes, according to an autopsy, including excited delirium which contributed to his belief he could not win a homicide case against the officers who restrained McClain.

McClain was walking home from a convenience store wearing a face maskin August of 2019. Someone called police to report a suspicious person.

After a confrontation with police, McClain was placed in a chokehold, and tackled to the ground. Eventually he was given ketamine, a sedative, by an Aurora Fire Department paramedic. He died a few days later.

Danielle Chavira

