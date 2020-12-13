DENVER (CBS4) – After a long stretch of quiet weather in early December the middle of the month is proving to be more on the active side. The next in a series of fast-moving storm systems will arrive into Colorado on Monday and it will bring another chance for light snow to the mountains and the plains.
The snow will start in western Colorado overnight and spread across the high country after sunrise on Monday. It will reach Denver and the eastern plains by late afternoon or early evening.
Because this storm is moving so fast and doesn’t have a lot of moisture associated with it we are expecting only light amounts of snow. As of this posting there are no winter weather alerts in effect anywhere in the state. Below are two different computer models showing potential snowfall amounts between Monday and early Tuesday.
Sunshine will return on Tuesday before another fast-moving trough of low pressure arrives by Thursday. Much like the recent storms it looks to be relatively weak and will have very little moisture for the state.