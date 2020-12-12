Comments
FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Lupton police arrested a man they believe shot and killed another man at a motel last week. Police say Preston Cordova, 21, was arrested on Friday on an outstanding warrant for murder related to the shooting.
Cordova was originally named as a person of interest along with Sierra Maez, 26. Police say she was located, but did not say whether she will face charges.
On Dec. 5, police responded to the KC Motel on 1st Street after a man was shot and found in the parking lot. He later died at the hospital.
The coroner’s office identified him as Joshua Schuler, 36. Officials say he had addresses in Colorado and Nebraska.
Police did not release details of Cordova’s arrest or relation to the victim.