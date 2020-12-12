DENVER (CBS4) – Package theft usually tends to increase across the holidays, but the pandemic has delivery trucks working overtime. According to the Denver Police Department, there have been 1,167 reports of package thefts in 2020 so far.

“We know there’s going to be an uptick,” says Christine Downs, a spokesperson for DPD. “Be a good witness. Find out what they look like, where they were going, what they were doing and provide that information to police.”

When a woman followed Jax Gratton through the door of her downtown apartment building, she didn’t think much of it. After remembering the uptick in area crime, Jax made a U-turn.

“By the time I walked back, she was on the ground opening up 8 packages in about 20 seconds,” said Gratton.

Her building’s security footage shows the woman searching through mail.

Since Dec. 1, Denver police have received 127 reports of package theft. Gratton grew tired of watching her neighbors become victims, so she followed the package thief out of the building, despite 911 dispatch’s warning.

“They told me to stay put and to stay safe. With this happening time and time again, I knew that this person would not get caught,” Gratton said.

Gratton recorded the woman from a safe distance for several blocks, yelling for security and help, after calling 911 and speaking with a security guard downtown.

“[Jax] recognized they were doing suspicious activity and called police. that’s what we want people to do,” explained Downs. Jax told CBS4’s Tori Mason that she knew going beyond that was a risk, “I think the biggest thing is to keep yourself safe, but I know I put myself in a dangerous position.”

After alerting DPD, Jax continued to trail behind the thief until police arrived.

Jax was expecting a package, but her items weren’t taken. However, she was able to help recover the medication of her blind neighbor and others.

DPD arrested the alleged thief, Madeline Grace Riley, for burglary later that evening.

DPD created a list of tips to ensure you get your package before any porch pirates arrive: