DENVER (CBS4) – A fast-moving winter storm will drop light snow across Colorado Saturday night into early Sunday. The heaviest amounts will fall over the southeast plains where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. Some towns such as Springfield and Lamar could see as much as 6-9 inches of snow (pink on map below).
In Denver the amounts will be lighter with mostly 2-4 inch totals expected but a few places could pick up closer to 6 inches. The best chance for this to happen will be over the Palmer Divide to the south and southeast of downtown Denver. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory (purple on map above) for slick travel overnight.
If you plan to travel into the mountains Saturday night light snow will continue there as well with a few more inches possible, especially on the higher peaks and passes. The snow will end from west to east as we move into the morning hours on Sunday with mostly sunny skies expected just about statewide by afternoon.