DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say they chased a carjacking suspect Saturday afternoon. More than a dozen officers were seen driving with lights and sirens on Interstate 225 at around 4:30 p.m.
Denver police say an officer performed a so-called “pit maneuver” at Mississippi Avenue and Potomac in Aurora.
The alleged carjacking happened at Colorado Boulevard and Bruce Randolph Avenue. One person was taken into custody.
Details about the carjacking, whether anyone was hurt or the suspect were not released.