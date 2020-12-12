DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of cars paraded through downtown Denver on Saturday to show support for farmers in India. Organizers say the farmers are peacefully protesting against proposed changes to current laws.

Among products produced in India, which are used in nearly every household, are turmeric, chili, ginger, rice, milk and cotton.

CNN reports farmers would sell their goods at an auction at their state’s Agricultural Produce Market Committee for a government-agreed minimum price. Restrictions were in place on who could buy and prices on essentials were capped.

Under new proposed law, the country’s prime minister says farmers could decide their own prices. They could also avoid the market committee and sell to grocery chains and private businesses.

Protesting farmers say they were never consulted and the changes will allow for private companies to exploit the industry and drive down prices.

The car rally in Denver was one of several held across the country to show solidarity. Organizers say the farmers have been subject to “government sponsored destruction of public property, ditches, water cannons, tear gas and police brutality.”

“We’re here mostly to say that the central government should listen to the 250 million people who have been speaking out against this,” said Perdeep Singh Badhesha, a protest organizer. “They are a democracy. They should be answering with compromise and hearing their (farmers’) concerns.”

Badhesha says people from Wyoming and Nebraska and other South Asian communities came to show support.

The rallies coincided with a protest in which farmers blocked a highway between New Delhi and Jaipur.