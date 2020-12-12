DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s elected leaders are responding to the FDA approval of the coronavirus vaccine. On Friday night, the FDA granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Colorado’s first round of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations includes 46,800 in the initial order and is expected to arrive in a few days. The Moderna vaccine is expected about a week later.

The vaccines will be administered in three phases, according to an announcement made by Gov. Jared Polis earlier this week.

Those phases include these groups:

Phase 1: Highest-risk health care workers and individuals

Phase 2: Higher-risk individuals and essential workers

Phase 3: General public

On Friday night, the reaction was positive from Colorado representatives and senators.

“This a moment we have been waiting for. Having a vaccine approved for distribution here in the U.S. marks the beginning of the end of this dark chapter in our history. Our focus now must be to get this vaccine – and any others that are approved – out to as many Americans as we can, as safely and quickly as possible,” said Rep. Diana DeGette, (D) Colorado, in a statement. “While this is certainly a day to celebrate, it’s also important to remember that we aren’t quite out of the woods yet. While we work to get this vaccine distributed to more than 300 million Americans across the country, it’s now more important than ever that we all continue to take the steps necessary to slow the spread of this virus and keep each other safe.”

Rep. Ken Buck shared a similar message on social media.

Gov. Jared Polis reminded Coloradans we are not at the finish line yet.

“With the vaccine arriving in Colorado soon, the Governor reminded Coloradans that we are another step closer toward ending the crisis brought on by this once-in-a-century pandemic, but we must redouble our efforts to wear masks and avoid socializing these next few weeks,” the governor said in a statement.

Enough vaccines for the general population aren’t expected until spring, and experts urge people to mask up and keep their distance during the winter.