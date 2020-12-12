CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Logan Smith
Filed Under:Arson Investigation, Attempted First Degree Murder, Christy Sinner, Jefferson County News, Jefferson County Sheriff, Murder Investigation

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — A 38-year-old Littleton woman has been jailed on arson, attempted murder and child abuse charges following a house fire Friday evening.

An adult male was taken to the hospital from the scene in the 7100 block of South Depew Street. His injuries were described as non-life threatening by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

That man has already been treated and released, JCSO told CBS4.

Units from South Metro Fire Rescue responded before 7 p.m. to a report of a basement fire. Firefighters declared the blaze under control just before 7:30.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Christy Jo Sinner was booked Saturday into the Jefferson County Jail.

Christy Jo Sinner (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

She faces four counts of attempted murder and two counts of child abuse.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Investigators from both South Metro and the JeffCo Sheriff’s Office were still processing the scene at noon Saturday.

Logan Smith

