LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — A 38-year-old Littleton woman has been jailed on arson, attempted murder and child abuse charges following a house fire Friday evening.
An adult male was taken to the hospital from the scene in the 7100 block of South Depew Street. His injuries were described as non-life threatening by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire is under control. Firefighters found one cat inside and gave it oxygen. The cat is reunited with its owner. Crews also found a dog inside. Personnel on scene are working on calming the dog down and also reuniting with its owner. One person was tranposred to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/ICYLx2BzEI
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 12, 2020
That man has already been treated and released, JCSO told CBS4.
Units from South Metro Fire Rescue responded before 7 p.m. to a report of a basement fire. Firefighters declared the blaze under control just before 7:30.
Christy Jo Sinner was booked Saturday into the Jefferson County Jail.
She faces four counts of attempted murder and two counts of child abuse.
Investigators from both South Metro and the JeffCo Sheriff’s Office were still processing the scene at noon Saturday.