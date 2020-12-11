DENVER (CBS4)– What a day it was in Lakewood and Arvada where toys flowed from the hearts of donors to the kids of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. About 81 boxes and bins were being sorted through on Friday night at the warehouse that serves as a sort of North Pole for toys.

“I’m a single mom and I remember what it’s like to struggle,” said Carla Cordova of Wheat Ridge.

She has been through times when there wasn’t much to give her kids and remembers the days when she was a child, when money was scarce.

“My mom had to do it when we were young.”

Things are going a little better now for her at a time when she knows many others are hurting.

“And I have a little bit more. Not wealthy by any means, but I’m able to help when I can… It’s just all about the kids…”

Others told their own stories of a hard year, yet brought something for children who might not have much this year. David Brewer and his wife shared their home with over 1,000 children through the years as foster parents. The house was always busy and full.

“Some of them grow up poor, some of them grow up with single parents, no job, no money, no food,” said David.

He brought hope. David lost his wife to the coronavirus in March, “Have to learn how to live all over again.”

At Colorado Krav Maga, they figured this would be an off year for the toys they collect and contribute to the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive every year.

“It’s actually been pretty tough for us, a small boutique type gym,” explained Shannon Lukeman-Hiromasa who runs the business with her husband. “Everybody is hurting. A lot of families are struggling right now.”

Their business is way off with far fewer people able to attend classes and work out.

“And we were worried,” said James Hiromasa. “But man, we put the call out and we said we’ve got to do this toy drive. We can’t skip it. We can’t let COVID win this against the kids, right? And man, they showed up and they showed up and they kept showing up and kept showing up. Our clients are the best.”

In a year when people seemed to be at each other’s throats over politics, that was gone.

“I think people are getting along fine and I think people are getting along a lot more than they give credit for,” said James.

The 81 boxes and bins collected are down from last year’s collection on the same big drive day. There were 93 then. The need is still there, but there are still bins at all Denver metro area King Soopers until Dec. 24. Or you can donate online.

LINK: Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive