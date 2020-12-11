DENVER (CBS4) – After several days with dry and unusually warm weather things are looking up for ski resorts in Colorado. A change in the weather pattern will bring some much needed snow through the weekend with some places picking up a foot before things wrap up early Sunday.
A storm on Friday will produce areas of light snow with totals of 2-5 inches possible for areas above 9,000 feet. A second storm will arrive on Saturday and bring another 4 to 8 inches with isolated higher totals.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Friday and Saturday for most mountain locations along and west of the Continental Divide. Travel will be slow and slick at times, especially over higher passes and on some of the routes known for tough travel during winter storms, such as Interstate 70 over Vail Pass.
Sunday looks to be a relatively quiet day in the mountains of Colorado with only a few scattered snow showers early in the day. More snow will be possible by the middle of next week.