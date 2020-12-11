‘I Think That The Club Is Very Kind To Give Us Stuff’: Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive Impacts Children Across The Metro Area.The Together 4 Colorado Toy Collection is a Drive-by, Drop-off event in which everyone can feel a little like Santa Claus.

Boys & Girls Clubs Of Metro Denver Offers Added Support During Coronavirus PandemicWhile socialization is often what it’s all about at Boys and Girls Clubs, this year they have set up as learning centers for kids to have space and quiet and good connections. And the clubs still make direct contact with kids.

‘This Is The Funnest Shopping I’ve Ever Done’: Boys & Girls Club Members Go Toy ShoppingBeing Santa Claus feels good, that is exactly what sisters from the Boys & Girls Club found out when they went on a shopping spree.

Toys At Christmas Are The Next Way The Boys & Girls Clubs To Help FamiliesThe Boys & Girls Clubs have stepped up for their families in many ways this year, and Christmas is no exception.

Boys & Girls Clubs Pivot To Meet The Needs Of Members During COVIDThe Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver have been filling as many gaps as possible for the families they serve including Christmas presents.