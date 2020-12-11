CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Jefferson County News, South Metro Fire Rescue

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire on Friday night as arson and attempted murder. Deputies and firefighters were called to the home in the 7100 block of South Depew Street just before 7 p.m.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Investigators said a man was taken to the hospital for injuries. There is no word on his condition. A woman was taken into custody.

South Metro Fire Rescue was able to get the fire under control in the basement of the home. Firefighters found a cat inside and gave it oxygen. A dog was also found and reunited with its owner.

Investigators have not said what led up to the fire. The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released.

Audra Streetman

Comments

Leave a Reply