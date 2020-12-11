LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire on Friday night as arson and attempted murder. Deputies and firefighters were called to the home in the 7100 block of South Depew Street just before 7 p.m.
Investigators said a man was taken to the hospital for injuries. There is no word on his condition. A woman was taken into custody.
The fire is under control. Firefighters found one cat inside and gave it oxygen. The cat is reunited with its owner. Crews also found a dog inside. Personnel on scene are working on calming the dog down and also reuniting with its owner. One person was tranposred to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/ICYLx2BzEI
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 12, 2020
South Metro Fire Rescue was able to get the fire under control in the basement of the home. Firefighters found a cat inside and gave it oxygen. A dog was also found and reunited with its owner.
Investigators have not said what led up to the fire. The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released.