FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Bad news for burger fans in Fort Collins. The much-hyped In-N-Out Burger has paused plans to open a location in the city, company officials confirmed.
The California fast food chain announced plans for multiple locations in Colorado, including Colorado Springs, Lone Tree, Aurora — and on south College Avenue in Fort Collins.
The Aurora restaurant opened in November and people waited in line for hours — causing traffic to back up in the area.
In-N-Out Vice President of Real Estate and Development Carl Arena CBS4 that the company is no longer developing the location on South College, but said the company is evaluating other potential sites in Fort Collins.