DENVER (CBS4) — Former Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware is putting his mark in the crowed fitness industry. The Super Bowl 50 Champion launched a new fitness app called “Driven To Win.”
The app is designed to bring professional sports training to anyone with an iPhone. Ware partnered with fitness partner Angela Daniel and you can train like them or in specialized workouts from Von Miller or former Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr.
Driven To Win incorporates lifelike 3D model avatars of DeMarcus and Angela who demonstrate workouts from all angles so its users can train properly.
The app also builds a personalized program, monitors your movement throughout the entire program, and recommends exercises based on the muscles it determines you need to work on the most.
The app also uses adaptive rest durations based on heart rate and speech patterns as users can talk into their phones.
“I have always wanted to capture the training and technology typically reserved for professional sports players and make it available to anyone with a performance-driven mentality because I’ve seen firsthand how it can transform your health and fitness,” said DeMarcus Ware in a press release.
Driven To Win has three subscription options: $14.99 per month, $74.99 for 6 months, or $99.99 for the entire year.
“Regardless of your preferred sport or fitness ability, there’s something for everyone in the app to improve your fitness goals. With Driven To Win, you get a truly personalized experience and it will feel like I am alongside with you every step of the way,” he said.
Ware played 12 years in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys and the Broncos racking up 138.5 sacks in his career.