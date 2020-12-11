The first of our back to back systems is moving on and we are going to dry out for a few hours. This first round brought about an inch or so to the Front Range. Many mountain areas saw about three inches of snow. The exception was southwestern Colorado. Wolf Creek Ski Area picked up thirteen inches of snow! Second place was Telluride with five inches.
The next system is right on the heels of this one. Very early Saturday morning northwestern Colorado will start to get snow, with that quickly spreading to the southwestern mountains. This storm will be a bit more potent. We have numerous Winter Weather Advisories starting early Saturday morning.
The Front Range will also get more snow, but it will take awhile to move our way. It may not be until the later afternoon we start to get snow. We could see 1 to 3ish inches of snow through late Saturday night.
For the most part, the snow should be gone on Sunday morning. We’ll be left with cold temperatures on Sunday, but should see some sunshine as well.