DENVER (CBS4) – After several days with unusually warm and dry weather it will finally feel more like December this weekend in Colorado. Two back-to-back storm systems will keep us colder-than-normal for afternoon highs and bring two chances for snow.
The first system dropped a few inches of snow in the mountains overnight with up to an inch in Denver and along the Front Range. Some areas along and east of the foothills could see an additional inch or so today with areas of snow showers anticipated into the afternoon.
Mountain locations above 9,000 feet that are along and west of the Continental Divide could see 2-5 inches of additional snow today. Tomorrow’s storm may bring another 4-8 inches on top of that.
If you are planning to travel into the mountains over the next 24 to 48 hours the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for many areas. Travel could be tough at times, especially over passes.
We are watching the second of this two-part weather maker very closely in Colorado’s Weather Center because it threatens to bring a widespread accumulating snow to the mountains, Denver and the eastern plains on Saturday.
Snow from the second part of this weather system will begin early Saturday morning in the mountains and reach Denver by the afternoon. Snow is expected to last until early Sunday before some partial clearing arrives during the afternoon.
At this time we think 1-4 inches will be possible in metro Denver with Saturday’s storm system. We’ll probably see some higher totals to the west and south of the city over the higher terrain.